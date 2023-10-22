Advertise
Authorities investigating homicide near Prince, Stone in Tuson

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead in the 3500 block of North Estrella...
(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a homicide near Prince and Stone in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead in the 3500 block of North Estrella Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The TPD said no suspects are in custody and more information would be released on Monday.

