UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens in Tucson following crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 is back open following a crash Sunday afternoon, October 22.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed due to a crash near Craycroft Road.

All eastbound traffic was forced to exit at Craycroft Road.

ADOT says there still could be some delays and warn drivers to slow down.

