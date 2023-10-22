Diamondbacks lose Game 5 NLCS to the Phillies 6-1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the series tied 2 – 2, Zach Gallen took the mound for the D-backs in Game 5 of the NLCS here in Phoenix. The hometown team played at a sold-out Chase Field, with 47,897 in attendance to watch the Diamondbacks try to take the lead in the series. The D-backs ace had struggled early in Game 1, with the Phillies beating the Diamondbacks 5-3 in Philadelphia.

Tonight, the Phillies were on board first, with three hits and two runs posted in the 1st inning. Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler was able to hold off the Diamondbacks, who put two runners on the corners but were unable to score, leaving the Phillies on top 2-0.

It stayed that way until the 6th, when Kyle Schwarber led off with a 461-foot bomb out to right field. Bryce Harper went deep with a 440-footer that left the Phillies with a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the 6th. Wheeler kept the D-backs shut out into the 7th when Miguel Castro took over for Gallen.

The Phillies looked to move runners on 1st and 2nd, but Castro was able to close out the side and hold it to a 4-0 game. Alek Thomas hit a solo home run, his fourth in the postseason, in the bottom of the 7th to finally put the D-backs on the board, and they went into the stretch trailing 4-1.

Joe Mantiply came in at the top of the 8th to get the first two outs, then Luis Frias took over Diamondbacks. With two outs, J.T. Realmuto hit a 382-foot home run to left field to put two more runs up for the Phillies. The Diamondbacks left a runner on first to end the 8th 6-1.

Slade Cecconi came in for the 9th to pitch for the Diamondbacks and got out of the inning with a double play. Seranthony Dominguez came in for the Phillies in the 9th and got the first two outs but leaving runners on the corners. Closer Matt Strahm wrapped it up for Philidelphia, 6-1.

The Diamondbacks will travel to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Monday at 2:07 p.m.

