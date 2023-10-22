Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

First Alert Forecast: Much needed cooler temps & rain chances this week

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Another day, another daily heat record was broken in Tucson, but hey, at least it didn’t reach the triple digits again! Temps will dip to the low 90s tomorrow and into the upper 80s Monday with windy conditions. Those winds will blow in, believe it or not, temps in the 70s by Tuesday along with the chance of showers Monday night through Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and for areas east.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 64° & a high of 94°.

MONDAY: Clouds late & windy with a morning low of 64° & a high of 88°. Slight chance of an evening shower.

TUESDAY: Overcast with scattered thundershowers with a morning low of 61° & a high of 77°. Chance of showers/storms 50%.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers with a morning low of 57° & a high of 79°. Chance of showers 30%.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 56° & a high of 82°. Slight chance of showers.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57° & a high of 84°.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58° & a high of 86°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson
Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
Person hit by train in Marana
Person killed after being hit by train in Marana
It’s happening on 22nd Street from Avenida Los Reyes to Melpomene Way and on Melpomene Way from...
New road project begins in Tucson’s east side

Latest News

1
KMSB 9-10 p.m. Saturdays - clipped version
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Falling records to fall-like temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Records falling to fall-like temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Falling records to fall-like temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Falling records to fall-like temps
Friday, October 20th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat returns Friday