First Alert Forecast: Much needed cooler temps & rain chances this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Another day, another daily heat record was broken in Tucson, but hey, at least it didn’t reach the triple digits again! Temps will dip to the low 90s tomorrow and into the upper 80s Monday with windy conditions. Those winds will blow in, believe it or not, temps in the 70s by Tuesday along with the chance of showers Monday night through Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and for areas east.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 64° & a high of 94°.

MONDAY: Clouds late & windy with a morning low of 64° & a high of 88°. Slight chance of an evening shower.

TUESDAY: Overcast with scattered thundershowers with a morning low of 61° & a high of 77°. Chance of showers/storms 50%.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers with a morning low of 57° & a high of 79°. Chance of showers 30%.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 56° & a high of 82°. Slight chance of showers.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57° & a high of 84°.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58° & a high of 86°.

