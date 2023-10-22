Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pedestrian hit, killed in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle at East 22nd Street and South Sixth Avenue in Tucson early Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tucson Police Department said a 45-year-old man died at a local hospital and that his name will not be released until his family is contacted.

The TPD said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but he was crossing against the traffic light and ran across the street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

