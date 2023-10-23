Authorities investigating aggravated assault in Circle K parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was hurt during a fight in the parking lot of a Tucson Circle K early Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North 6th Avenue.

The TPD said the man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is doing better.

It started as an argument between two groups and ended in an aggravated assault investigation, according to the TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.