Authorities investigating aggravated assault in Circle K parking lot

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was hurt during a fight in the parking lot of a Tucson Circle K early Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North 6th Avenue.

The TPD said the man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is doing better.

It started as an argument between two groups and ended in an aggravated assault investigation, according to the TPD.

