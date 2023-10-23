Authorities investigating homicide near Prince, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a homicide near Prince and Stone in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead in the 3500 block of North Estrella Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The TPD said no suspects are in custody and more information would be released on Monday.

