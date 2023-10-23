Border patrol agents in critical condition after truck crashes into checkpoint near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are in critical condition after officials say a pickup truck crashed into a checkpoint near Yuma on Saturday.

Officials say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona. Multiple agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, FBI, DHS Office of Inspector General and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, responded to the scene. Officials say the injured agents were taken to a hospital for treatment and were then flown to Phoenix for more advanced care.

Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening.



We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation. pic.twitter.com/aZltE9c0Sn — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) October 22, 2023

The U.S. Border Patrol says they would like to thank all the first responders and trauma personnel who assisted in delivering lifesaving care to everyone involved and thank those for supporting their agents and families during this time. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.

The crash happened at a checkpoint on I-8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona. (Arizona's Family)

