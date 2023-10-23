FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA Western Conference basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the Suns’ new local broadcasting partner, you can watch nearly 70 games for free on Arizona’s Family Sports. Below are some frequently asked questions on how to watch the Suns.

What channel is Arizona’s Family Sports Network in my area?

Below is a listing of where you can see Arizona’s Family Sports in your area. If you don’t see your TV provider listed below, don’t worry. We are having positive conversations with other carriers about adding Arizona’s Family Sports to their lineups.

PHOENIXSERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsAntenna44 or 3.5
Arizona’s Family SportsCox13
Arizona’s Family SportsDirecTVComing Soon
Arizona’s Family SportsDISH44
Arizona’s Family SportsFuboComing Soon
FLAGSTAFFSERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsAntenna32 or 3.5
Arizona’s Family SportsDISH44
Arizona’s Family SportsCox13
Arizona’s Family SportsDirecTVComing Soon
Arizona’s Family SportsFuboComing Soon
TUCSONSERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsAntenna13.3
Arizona’s Family SportsCox19
Arizona’s Family SportsFuboComing Soon
YUMASERVICECHANNEL
Arizona’s Family SportsAntenna27
Arizona’s Family SportsDirecTVComing Soon
Arizona’s Family SportsSpectrumComing Soon
Arizona’s Family SportsFuboComing Soon

If I am an internet-only customer with my local provider, how can I watch games on Arizona’s Family?

If you don’t subscribe to any cable, satellite or streaming TV service, you can still watch games. You have two ways to watch.

First, you can use a digital antenna to get an over-the-air signal for Arizona’s Family Sports.

You can also stream Suns games via Suns Live in the Suns app. Suns Live will provide fans access to live games, game replays and original content, such as behind-the-scenes and off-court moments. Suns Live will simulcast all five preseason games and nearly 70 locally-broadcast regular-season games, so you can watch anywhere, whether you’re at home or on the go. The service will also include all pregame, halftime and postgame shows. There is a subscription fee of $14.99 per month.

If my provider doesn’t carry Arizona’s Family Sports, how do I watch games that are only on Arizona’s Family Sports Network?

You can watch Arizona’s Family Sports over-the-air using an antenna. Most television sets allow you to switch sources so you can watch the over-the-air signal in Tucson on Channel 13.3.

We would also encourage you to reach out to your provider and ask them to carry Arizona’s Family Sports.

Having issues finding Arizona’s Family Sports? We can help. Send us an email at AZFS@azfamily.com.

Which cable providers carry Arizona’s Family?

Currently, Cox Cable carries Arizona’s Family Sports in the Phoenix and Flagstaff area on Channel 13 and in Tucson on Channel 19. We are currently having conversations with other smaller cable providers about picking up Arizona’s Family Sports.

Can I get Arizona’s Family without a cable subscription?

Yes, you can get Arizona’s Family Sports without a cable subscription by using an antenna. Where you live will determine the type of antenna you will need. In Tucson, Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over-the-air on Channel 13.3.

Can I access Arizona’s Family and Arizona’s Family Sports Network with a digital antenna?

Yes, you can access Arizona’s Family Sports with a digital antenna. Depending on where you live, you may need a different type of antenna to get the best signal possible.

Arizona’s Family Sports and the Phoenix Suns have partnered with Channel Master. Click here to determine the best antenna for your location.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

