First Alert Forecast: A complete pattern flip for this week

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – I have exciting news to report. We didn’t break a heat record today! It was a tad cooler at 95 degrees today, but still a good deal hotter than it should be for this time of the year. A complete pattern flip will commence tomorrow with temps in the upper 80s and strong afternoon winds that’ll blow in possible rain chances tomorrow night through Wednesday & temps in the upper 70s! The best chance for showers/storms will be for areas east on Tuesday.

MONDAY: Few clouds late & windy with a morning low of 64° & a high of 89°. Chance of evening showers/storms 30%.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers with a morning low of 59° & a high of 78°. Chance of showers/storms 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 56° & a high of 79°. Chance of showers/storms 10%.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57° & a high of 83°.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 57° & a high of 87°.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58° & a high of 87°.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 56° & a high of 83°.

