FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Feeling more like Fall this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a long stretch of unseasonably hot temperatures, relief is on the way this week! Wind gusts will kick up Monday with high temperatures running about 5° cooler than Sunday. A few stray storms are possible east of Tucson with a better chance for scattered showers and storms arriving Tuesday. Drier conditions return for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s and overnight lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Stray storm possible. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and storms. High near 80°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

