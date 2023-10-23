At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 10 near the Craycroft Road exit on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Arizona DPS confirmed a pick-up truck was traveling east when it crossed the median and ran into an 18-wheeler that was heading west.
DPS said the person killed was in the pick-up but did not say if they were driving.
The roadway was closed for at least two hours on Sunday.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.