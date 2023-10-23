Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pedestrian killed in crash near Mission, Valencia in Tucson

At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 22.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was hit around 7 p.m. and died at the scene. The vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues

