Pedestrian killed in crash near Mission, Valencia in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was hit around 7 p.m. and died at the scene. The vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues

