Retail forecast shows shoppers not afraid of Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Halloween spending is one thing retail forecasters say Americans are not afraid of, and southern Arizonans are joining in the rush as the spooky holiday creeps closer.

Arlene Leaf, who owns Tucson Thrift Shop, said even a little more than a week until Halloween, it is too early to tell if shoppers really will spend more this year than last year on the holiday, but business is definitely picking up.

“Here’s my astronaut glasses, and they have one-piece leotards here that can you dress it up and I’m going to create some shooter jets with a rocket,” explained Gabrielle Cardenas as she wore the silver-framed sunglasses.

From futuristic shades to a rocket helmet, Cardenas explored Tucson Thrift Shop to use the selection to her advantage.

“This type of establishment store they are local, they’re community, and not only that but you get to build up what you want and make it unique compared to what other people you might see out there,” Cardenas said.

“I’m very fortunate. The people that are working here are fabulous. They love Halloween, they love helping people, they love dressing people, so we’re all into the trip,” said Arlene Leaf, who has owned Tucson Thrift Shop more than 40 years. The shop offers new, used and even vintage items.

“They’re much more inexpensively priced than buying new, so you can be very creative,” Leaf explained.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend about $12.2 billion on Halloween this year, compared to $10.6 billion last year, for an average of $108 dollars per American on costumes, candy, home decorations and party supplies.

“And some people, they’ll just buy like two things and they’ve got it. So maybe for 10 dollars, 15 dollars, they put something together,” Leaf said.

While large retailers and online shopping deliver plenty of competition, Leaf said that she sees visitors with specific interest in what her shop offers.

“People that I never thought I would see in a vintage store are coming in here because they appreciate that it is recycled and what it is, because it’s well-made and it’s got beautiful fabric,” Leaf said.

Some shoppers like Cardenas see Halloween spending as a reflection of a continuing rebound in interest in social activities from a few years ago.

“Having more access to parties and fun gatherings it’s more likely that things have grown exponentially with wanting to make sure they show up for parties beyond just the normal Covid homes,” Cardenas said.

Leaf said that Tucson Thrift Shop’s Halloween shopping season usually lasts after Halloween to the All Souls Procession, which is about a week later than Halloween this year.

