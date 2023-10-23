Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson
Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
Person hit by train in Marana
Person killed after being hit by train in Marana

Latest News

A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG,...
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
Retail forecast shows shoppers not afraid of Halloween
Retail forecast shows shoppers not afraid of Halloween
Retail forecast shows shoppers not afraid of Halloween
Retail forecast shows shoppers not afraid of Halloween