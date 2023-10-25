Advertise
Breast cancer in young women on the rise

By Rebecca Taylor
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The headlines and statistics about breast cancer seem to change constantly. And women under 40 often get conflicting advice about prevention.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, 13 News spoke with an oncologist and patient to help clear up some common misconceptions, and discuss the alarming uptick in young women being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’m 38 years old, and I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 35,” said Tucsonan Lindsey Baker.

Baker knew she had an increased risk, because her aunt had ovarian cancer.

Two years prior to being diagnosed, Baker began seeing a doctor every six months for preventative screening.

“I found a lump between scans in my left breast when I was taking a shower in October 2020,” said Baker.

“When Dr. Ley told me it was triple negative breast cancer, which is one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer and one of the ones associated with the highest rates of death. I was terrified.”

Baker says she wasn’t prepared for the amount of treatment she’d need.

“I did 16 rounds of chemo and lost all my hair. Every eyebrow, eyelash, I did immunotherapy with my chemo, had a double mastectomy followed by reconstruction surgery.”

“I don’t think we know why young women get breast cancer and why the rates might be increasing,” said doctor Michele Ley, a breast surgical oncologist in Tucson.

She says there are many risk factors, and some might surprise people.

“Obesity. Delay of childbearing. A lot of younger women now are not having kids or having kids over the age of 35. That’s definitely a risk factor for developing breast cancer,” said doctor Ley. “Alcohol consumption. The recommendation now is no alcohol is best. Also, environmental factors including hormones.”

Despite these trends, there’s little advice for young women regarding early detection of breast cancer.

In addition to annual mammograms starting at the age of 40, doctor Ley, a breast cancer survivor herself, recommends women in their twenties and thirties have a risk assessment done by a doctor to help decide if screening needs to start earlier.

“That also played a role in my diagnosis. I wasn’t sure if I was high risk or not. One day I was using our risk calculator. There was a new version of it. I put in my information and it showed numerically I was at an increased risk,” said Doctor Ley.

“So I asked my radiology colleagues, should I have an MRI? They said yes, and that’s how I was diagnosed by a screening MRI. I was 44. So, we know that screening does work.”

“And for me,” said Baker, “My tumor didn’t show up on a mammogram because I have dense breasts. So, it’s really helpful that I got MRIs and ultrasounds which is partly because I knew my genetic risk.”

If you don’t have health insurance, there are organizations that offer free or low-cost mammograms.

One option is the National Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center in Tucson. Call (520) 724-3964 for more information.

