Cochise County Sheriff’s Office assists U.S. Border Patrol in human trafficking incident.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in locating a grey Jeep Cherokee with New Jersey license plates in the area of Sibyl Road near Interstate 10 on Tuesday, October 24.

According to CCSO, the vehicle was stopped by US Border Patrol on Interstate 10 milepost 298 when three people believed to be undocumented immigrants fled from the vehicle before it took off again.

The vehicle has not been located at this time.

CCSO is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact your local law enforcement agency or SEACOM at 520-803-3550.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.