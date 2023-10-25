Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Crews control living facility fire

TFD
TFD(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at a senior living facility in the 1500 block of E. River Road on Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in an attic space. TFD said the fire was under control at 9:53 a.m. with the help of additional units.

Tucson Fire said no injuries to residents, however, a maintenance worker was transported from the scene with a medical issue unrelated to the fire.

Since the fire alarms were on and the elevators disabled, firefighters carried residents with mobility issues on upper floors out of the building, making sure everyone evacuated safely, according to TFD.

Crews said the sprinkler system activated and prevented the fire from spreading, but the water caused significant damage to more than a dozen units. The facility is working with the residents to place them in unaffected rooms.

Tucson Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at a senior living facility in the 1500 block of...
The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at a senior living facility in the 1500 block of E. River Road on Wednesday morning, Oct. 25. (Tucson Fire Department)

