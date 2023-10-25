UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Science and Tech Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Science and Tech Park in Pima County went into lockdown this morning, October 25, due to a threat.

That lockdown was lifted just after 1 p.m.

It happened at 9030 South Rita Road at the Citi Group call center.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it appears to be the result of a threat made by a male over a collection from a credit card company.

UAPD says the person who made the threat was located by law enforcement, which allowed for the lockdown to be lifted.

