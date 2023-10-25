Advertise
Pedestrian killed in crash near Oracle, Prince

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Tuesday night, Oct. 24.

The TPD responded at N. Oracle Rd. and W. King Road. Upon arrival, just after 9:30 p.m., TFD transported the pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Oracle Road when a black 2014 Ford Fusion hit him.

Tucson Police said the Ford was traveling southbound on Oracle in the median lane. The pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and the driver of the Ford, identified as a 33-year-old male, immediately stopped after the collision.

TPD said an officer from the DUI Unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired. The pedestrian remained in the hospital, receiving care for his injuries.

On Thursday morning, October 26, Traffic Investigations Unit Detectives were notified by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner that the pedestrian had passed away due to his injuries.

According to TPD, additionally, reports indicate that the pedestrian had drugs in his system at the time of the collision.

Tucson Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Diego Cavazos. The family has been notified.

Traffic Detectives will further review the case and no charges or citations have been issued.

