Crews battle garage fire at home near 22nd, Pantano in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department battled a garage fire at a two-story home near 22nd and Pantano in Tucson early Thursday, Oct. 26.

Crews from Station 13 arrived at the 2000 block of South McConnell around 5:16 a.m. Crews saw a fire in the garage quickly spread to a truck parked in the driveway.

TFD said the bulk of this fire was controlled quickly but the garage door collapsed, further complicating efforts. The fire was called under control before 7:30 a.m.

Three residents made it out safely, but one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews said no major injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

