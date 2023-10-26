Doctors downplaying symptoms of breast cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A growing number of young women with breast cancer are coming forward, saying their doctors initially dismissed their health concerns.

This, as a new study shows, more young women are getting breast cancer.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, 13 News shares advice on how to advocate for yourself and loved ones.

We spoke with a surgical oncologist in Tucson who says women in their 20s and 30s are sometimes told they’re too young for cancer, or their symptoms are explained away.

“It is not uncommon that young women will present with a symptom and be told it’s a cyst or nothing without ordering any imaging, and it’s heartbreaking,” said doctor Michele Ley , a surgical oncologist in Tucson.

Doctor Ley says within the past year, she’s treated two pregnant breast cancer patients. At first, their symptoms were not taken seriously by their doctor.

“It’s really not that hard to get an ultrasound, everybody’s insurance will pay for a breast ultrasound. There’s some guidelines about mammography during pregnancy so not everyone can get a mammogram but an ultrasound is pretty easy for a lump,” said Doctor Ley.

Lindsey Baker was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35. In addition to self exams, she encourages women in their 20s and 30s to know their risk factors by seeing a doctor to discuss breast health.

“I didn’t know if you have dense breasts, that can increase your risk of breast cancer. That’s something people should be asking their doctors in their 20s,” said Baker.

Most important, Baker says be your own advocate.

“I always like to encourage women, if you need to, bring a friend or family member to your appointment. If your physician isn’t listening to you, you need to likely switch practices. And find a doctor who will listen to you and hear you,” said Baker.

Doctor Ley says it’s important to rule out breast cancer because younger women tend to get more aggressive types of cancer. She says if your doctor isn’t listening to you, see a different doctor.

If you don’t have health insurance, there are organizations that offer free or low-cost mammograms.

One option is the National Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center in Tucson. Call (520) 724-3964 for more information.

