FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Temps creep above normal final October weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures climb a few degrees above normal Friday and Saturday ahead of another cool-down Sunday into early next week. Highs in Tucson cools back into the 70s with lows potentially dropping into the 40s to round out October! Gusty winds are expected early next week as well as a storm system passes to our north.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy.

