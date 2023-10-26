Fraternity and sorority members at University of Arizona react to alleged threat on Greek life

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The impact of the alleged threat on the University of Arizona’s campus by Michael Lee is still making its way through campus, especially those associated with Greek life.

Police say the suspect talked about his lack of acceptance within society and certain groups in college. It was a scary thought for many fraternity and sorority members on campus.

“It’s very concerning, right? Having a target on your back [like that],” Theta Delta Chi member Brendan Oshima said.

“I just figured out this morning, what happened from the house director,” Delta Gamma Sorority member Willow Thom said.

The common theme for many Greek life members was asking why they were the target of these alleged threats.

“I was honestly just a little bit confused on why it was just so targeted towards Greek life and why someone would just kind of put that out there,” Delta Gamma sorority member Jane Thorne said.

One of the lines in the obtained Snapchat messages from Lee said, “The day of retribution is upon us. I shall get revenge on all the Chads and Stacys?”

“It’s just an unfortunate reality check that the students, I think, kind of consistently face because of what’s going on throughout the world and [the] unsteadiness,” Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Marcos Guzman said.

Sorority and fraternity members say it’s important they support each other.

“It’s the relationship that we have with them. I know exactly who our presidents are, our council leaders are and so being able to provide that to them, you know, I think just shows that human compassion,” Guzman said.

