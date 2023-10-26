Pedestrian fatalities continue to be a growing concern in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -This year, 23 pedestrians have been killed on Tucson streets, according to the Tucson Police Department.

While this number is lower than this time last year, officials said this is becoming a public crisis.

Regina Todd has lived in Tucson for 50 years. She said all she hears about anymore are pedestrian fatalities and that is a big problem.

“It is very much a big concern. I just have not been used to that having grown up in in Germany, we just don’t see or have not seen that type of everyday occurrence of bicyclists being hit and pedestrians being hit,” said Todd.

Peter Fell is a driving instructor for Tucson Stop and Go. He said when he trains new drivers, he has to make them aware of areas around town where pedestrians are a problem.

“Down around Midtown. First Avenue and Fort Lowell, there’s that Circle K over there and that’s a really busy area. A lot of homeless people down in that area, so you really have to be careful for those as well,” said Fell.

Many residents also said they see the lack of lighting around town as a contributing factor in these crashes. While they understand it is to lower light pollution, they feel there are better solutions.

“I think you can probably find lighting that would be better accommodating for that situation and make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists at night,” said Todd.

Fell said it is also on the pedestrians to do their part.

“They were the dark black clothing and there’s been times I’ve been very close to hitting a pedestrian because there was no reflective,” said Fell.

The city said they are trying to find ways to fix this growing problem. One of those is through the Fifth and Sixth Street pedestrian safety project.

“Right now, there are big gaps in the sidewalk network. We’re missing some areas where we could use enhanced crossings across Fifth and Sixth Street. So there’s a lot of improvements that are coming that are intended to address safety. improvements,” said Ryan Fagan, the projects manager.

The project will focus on complete and connected sidewalks on both sides of the road, more lighting, and enhanced crossings with the addition of two HAWK lights.

“So those will help people get across the street in that area where there’s a really long gap between signals. Right now, it can be difficult to get across when you got four lanes of traffic so these are intended to make that easier,” said Fagan.

Residents in the area said this is a step in the right direction.

As improvements continue to be made throughout the city, officials said there are some things drivers and pedestrians can do to stay safe. Use a crosswalk, familiarize yourself with darker roads and drive defensively.

“If you can be in the left lane and not the right lane closer to the sidewalk where all your pedestrians will be. So you can try to be defensive in that form but to be by all means a defensive,” said Fell.

