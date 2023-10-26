Advertise
Ralph Yarl earns National Merit award for academics 6 months after being shot in the head

Ralph Yarl is just one of six students in the North Kansas City School District to be...
Ralph Yarl is just one of six students in the North Kansas City School District to be recognized as National Merit Commended Students, the district announced last week.(North Kansas City School District via KCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Ralph Yarl, the teenager who made headlines when he was shot in Kansas City after going to the wrong house, has received a prestigious award for his academics.

Yarl is just one of six students in the North Kansas City School District to be recognized as National Merit Commended Students, the district announced last week.

The honor means each student scored in the top 3% of students in the country who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to the district.

Scoring in the top 3% of test takers is an accomplishment for any student, but for Yarl, it’s nearly a miracle since suffering a gunshot wound to the head and a traumatic brain injury just six months ago.

His mother, Cleo Nagbe, said her son suffers headaches, has trouble sleeping and that sometimes his mind is foggy since the shooting. She also previously said her son’s brain slowed after he was shot.

Yarl said he accidentally went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers in April.

Yarl rang the doorbell and Andrew Lester answered the door holding a gun. Lester admitted that he shot Yarl through the door because he was “scared to death” by the Black person standing at his door.

A judge determined there is enough evidence for Lester to be tried for shooting the teenager. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Since the shooting, Yarl has returned to school for his senior year of high school. He said he is focused on the music he loves. In previous interviews, he also said he hopes to go to college to study chemical engineering.

