Sahuarita Police investigating gas thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The United States Postal Service and Sahuarita Police are investigating cases of postal trucks having fuel lines cut and gas stolen.

Police say two USPS vehicles had fuel lines cut and fuel stolen October 17. It was not reported and the damage was repaired.

On October 21, SPD received a report that three vehicles had their fuel lines cut and gas stolen. Two of the three were the same ones that had been previously hit.

Police received another report Sunday, October 22.

They say in that case, officers responded to the 17500 block of South Camino de las Quintas following a report of someone stealing gas from a Town of Sahuarita vehicle.

No arrests have been announced, but Sahuarita Police says it has increased patrols of the post office area.

