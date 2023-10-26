Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teenage suspect in custody after high speed chase in Cochise County

File image
File image(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teenage suspect is in custody after a high speed chase in Benson.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says Benson Police tried to pull over a vehicle this morning, October 26, about 6 a.m., but the driver accelerated to tried to drive away.

CCSO says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before the vehicle hit a power pole.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old driver was a U.S. citizen from Phoenix.

Two others inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries are both undocumented immigrants.

They were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The 16-year-old is facing charges and will be booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Click on the video below for previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

Car Crash
PCSD working crash at S Westover Avenue, W Vereda Azul
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving federal agent near 29th Street, Columbus
Convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal agent in Tucson
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines at 2:30 p.m.
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him
Man dead following deputy-involved shooting in Rio Rico