Teenage suspect in custody after high speed chase in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teenage suspect is in custody after a high speed chase in Benson.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says Benson Police tried to pull over a vehicle this morning, October 26, about 6 a.m., but the driver accelerated to tried to drive away.
CCSO says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before the vehicle hit a power pole.
The Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old driver was a U.S. citizen from Phoenix.
Two others inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries are both undocumented immigrants.
They were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The 16-year-old is facing charges and will be booked into the Cochise County Jail.
