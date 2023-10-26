Teenage suspect in custody after high speed chase in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teenage suspect is in custody after a high speed chase in Benson.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says Benson Police tried to pull over a vehicle this morning, October 26, about 6 a.m., but the driver accelerated to tried to drive away.

CCSO says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before the vehicle hit a power pole.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old driver was a U.S. citizen from Phoenix.

Two others inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries are both undocumented immigrants.

They were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The 16-year-old is facing charges and will be booked into the Cochise County Jail.

