Tucson residents are getting a second chance at employment

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some in our community struggle to find jobs, and one program is helping them gain the skills they need to return to the workplace.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona offers its culinary training class, teaching those who have barriers to employment the ins and outs of the kitchen.

The program is offered to people who may have been incarcerated, homeless, or facing any hard-ships.

For Aracely Valencia, a student in the program, the space is more than a typical kitchen. The training seeks to help people overcome struggles that might hold them back from getting an offer from a job.

“It brings me joy. It makes me happy, I love helping people and feeding people,” Valencia said. “Especially because it hits close to home because I was homeless before coming to this program.”

Valencia and her partner faced homelessness multiple times during the pandemic.

“In that period, I didn’t have employment and kind of lost hope,” Valencia said. “I was one of the people who lived off the sack lunches they served here. It’s just a whole other experience to come back and learn here and just give back to other people in my situation.”

Stirring up and creating vegan options is what Valencia loves the most.

She hopes to one day open a food truck where she can share her healthy recipes with people in southern Arizona.

“It’s a lifesaver, especially if you love to cook, if you love to bake, if you are having a hard time,” Valencia said. “If you have barriers to employment, whatever, maybe they work with you here.”

According to Ismael Rason, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona offers a ten-week culinary training program.

The course is designed to land students a job, offering help with resumes and practice for the interview process. The students even participate in an internship with local restaurants to get real-life experience.

“A lot of the things that we teach here are transferable,” Rascon said. “They are transferable skills that can be beneficial to any place of employment.”

According to Rascon, the Community Food Bank started the class in 2012. He said they offer this course three times a year, with more than 170 students graduating from the program.

“Our job is to make sure they are job-ready,” Rascon said. “That they are job-ready and are going to be the best employees that they can be, for themselves, for their family and they can just be sustainable, move on, and continue to grow.”

Valencia highly encourages those facing tough times to consider taking a culinary class. She believes she is doing more than being set up for a successful future in the culinary industry.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, four students will graduate and receive their certificate in culinary arts.

Rascon said the next course will be held in 2024. Those interested can find information HERE.

“You’ll learn more than you ever think you can learn and it gives you the confidence to tackle a lot of new things,” Valencia said.

According to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, it has plenty of volunteer opportunities and encourages the community to get involved, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.