Convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal agent in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured a federal agent in Tucson last week.

The Department of Justice said 39-year-old Jerardo Jay Rosales, of Tucson, has been arrested on charges of assault of a federal officer and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Rosales is accused of shooting the agent in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The agent was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was later released.

The Department of Homeland Security said the ICE Deportation Officer was part of a United States Marshals Service Task Force.

Rosales could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

