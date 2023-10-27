Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DNA technology helps solve cold case murder from over 40 years ago

It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s death. (KGO, SUNNYVALE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, CNN)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:03 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) – For more than 40 years, nobody knew who killed Estella Mena.

It has been a mystery since 1979, but now the California murder case that went cold has finally been solved.

Santa Clara County investigators and Sunnyvale police credit the break in the case to new DNA technology.

“We don’t forget the victims, and we don’t forget the families and friends of those victims who still want justice,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said.

All this time, Samuel Silva was the murderer, according to investigators.

Authorities believe the two met while working at Great America.

Mena died in the 400 block of De Guigne Avenue in Sunnyvale. She was stabbed multiple times while investigators say Silva was trying to sexual assault her.

It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s...
It wasn’t until 2023 when police tested new evidence matching Samuel Silva to Estella Mena’s death.

After her death, there were no leads pointing to Silva.

Officials said he had a lengthy criminal history, including attempted murder, rape and manslaughter.

It wasn’t until 2023 when the county and Sunnyvale police tested new evidence matching Silva to Mena’s death.

“No matter how many years it’s been, 10, 20, 50 years, we want to get justice for those people,” Baker said.

Silva died in prison in 2008 while serving a federal gun charge.

“The advent of forensic genealogy allows us to be proactive to try to find out the name and the person behind that profile without having to wait around,” Baker described.

Now, Santa Clara County is going a step further. They launched a new hotline where people can submit anonymous tips.

Cold case experts think this will help solve more murders.

“It could be the most seemingly insignificant piece of information that allows those investigators to connect the dots and finally get the answers you know solve the case,” Season of Justice program coordinator Kendall Mills said.

Since 2018, Baker and Santa Clara County have solved 16 cold case murders.

Advancements in DNA testing and genealogy will help them solve more, especially for Jane and John Does.

“Everyday an unknown murder victim is given a face and a name through the use of genealogy,” Baker added.

It’s a necessary step in giving victim’s families closure.

“They shouldn’t give up. It is more validation for them to continue fighting for answers,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
Car Crash
PCSD working crash at S Westover Avenue, W Vereda Azul
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home