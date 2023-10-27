Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A SunTran bus driver is facing felony charges following a stabbing near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West Grant Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to court documents, Nimmons was training another driver when an unidentified man got on the bus.

Nimmons and the man got into an argument and the rider allegedly threw a grapefruit at Nimmons, hitting him in the arm.

The man then got off the bus, and Nimmons allegedly followed him with a knife in hand.

Witnesses said the men exchanged words and the rider appeared to retreat when Nimmons started swinging the knife.

The rider suffered a cut to his arm and was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said Nimmons is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

