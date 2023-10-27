Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Wilbur Nimmons is facing two counts of aggravated assault after stabbing the unidentified rider
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A SunTran bus driver is facing felony charges following a stabbing near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West Grant Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to court documents, Nimmons was training another driver when an unidentified man got on the bus.

Nimmons and the man got into an argument and the rider allegedly threw a grapefruit at Nimmons, hitting him in the arm.

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West Grant Road around 7:30 p.m.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The man then got off the bus, and Nimmons allegedly followed him with a knife in hand.

Witnesses said the men exchanged words and the rider appeared to retreat when Nimmons started swinging the knife.

The rider suffered a cut to his arm and was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The TPD said Nimmons is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Car Crash
PCSD working crash at S Westover Avenue, W Vereda Azul
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Tucson Police investigating shooting involving federal agent near 29th Street, Columbus
Convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal agent in Tucson