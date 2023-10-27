FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly warmer Friday and Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Plentiful sunshine persists through the 7-day forecast with highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures climb a few degrees above normal Friday and Saturday ahead of another cool-down Sunday into early next week. The coolest air of the season arrives Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with a chance for freezing temperatures in the coldest valleys of Cochise County. Gusty winds are likely early next week as a storm system passes to our north.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.