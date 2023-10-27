Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Man dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson late Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of West Bilby Road, which is west of South 6th Avenue.

Officers received reports of an armed man shooting into the air. When officers arrived, the man was in the front yard of the home.

The man allegedly fired multiple rounds and was shot by an officer.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene and the TPD said a firearm was found near his body.

No officers or residents were hurt, according to the TPD.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is handling the criminal investigation while the TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him
Man dead following deputy-involved shooting in Rio Rico
Safford
Reports of armed student causes lockdowns in Safford
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops