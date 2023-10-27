Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson late Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of West Bilby Road, which is west of South 6th Avenue.

Officers received reports of an armed man shooting into the air. When officers arrived, the man was in the front yard of the home.

The man allegedly fired multiple rounds and was shot by an officer.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene and the TPD said a firearm was found near his body.

No officers or residents were hurt, according to the TPD.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is handling the criminal investigation while the TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

