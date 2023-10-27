Advertise
Merrill Kelly to start World Series Game 2 for Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt to start Game 3

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix.

“It will follow the same pattern. I don’t want to be secretive about it,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday.

Zac Gallen starts Friday night's opener for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he will wait until Friday to announce his Game 2 pitcher.

The 35-year-old Kelly was 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA during the season and is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three postseason starts, striking out 19 and walking eight in 17 innings.

He beat the Los Angeles Dodgers with 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Division Series opener and lost Game 2 of the Championship Series against Philadelphia when he allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings that included a pair of home runs by Kyle Schwarber and one by Trea Turner.

Kelly rebounded to win Game 6 at Philadelphia, allowing one run in five innings.

Pfaadt, a 25-year-old right-hander, debuted on May 3 and went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. He has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks.

He pitched shutout ball in Games 3 against Los Angeles (4 1/3 innings) and Philadelphia (5 2/3 innings), allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings in the Wild Card Series opener at Milwaukee and gave up two runs over four innings in Monday's Game 7 at Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

