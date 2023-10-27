Advertise
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy

American Battery Factory could spur other activity and make Tucson a hub of green industry
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Local leaders are electrified over American Battery Factory’s plans to build its first factory and headquarters in Tucson. In about 18 months, ABF should have its phase one on a site south of the airport, and the hope is its presence will attract more industries as a result.

“What a great day to be kicking off the ABF battery cell factory,” American Battery Factory President John Kem said to the applause of the crowd at the groundbreaking Thursday.

The facility will start with about 300 jobs but is expected to ramp up to 1,000, bringing billions of dollars of economic impact.

“Greener is better, but we need energy to support what we do in our daily lives, and that can’t happen without battery cells like ABF is going to deliver,” Kem told the crowd that had gathered.

American Battery Factory will build lithium iron phosphate batteries, which don’t require nickel and cobalt.

“Lithium iron phosphate doesn’t do quite the same peak power but you don’t need that kind of momentous peak for most applications. For home and business energy storage for businesses, you don’t need that,” Kem explained.

He said that companies in North America are working to meet the demand for the necessary materials instead of depending on supplies from overseas.

“In the long run, it’s going to work,” Kem said.

“This is a momentous occasion for Arizona’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” Governor Katie Hobbs told the audience.

She said that the state is investing in more workforce development and infrastructure in Pima County and elsewhere outside Maricopa County.

“We are becoming the hub of advanced manufacturing for the country and that is bringing new energy investment and there’s tons of projects in the pipeline,” she said.

“American Battery Factory will bring long-term, high-wage jobs,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero told the crowd.

She pointed out that the city evaluates how to offer incentives.

“The City of Tucson does an economic analysis before we give a primary jobs incentive and the proven return on investment for our taxpayers is tenfold,” Romero explained.

“More of these types of companies are coming,” Sun Corridor President and CEO Joe Snell told the crowd.

He expected that ABF would build its global headquarters in Pima County and others would take notice of the area. Kem said that activity here should spur an industry that answers supporting needs, such as recycling.

“We have people coming to us going, ‘Hey, they’re getting close to making that decision, right, on will they have enough between us and other people to justify some of those things.’ So I think the downstream effect is pretty powerful,” Kem explained.

County leaders at the groundbreaking also said the facility is expected not to require excessive water use and will be environmentally responsible.

