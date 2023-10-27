New interim CEO of Humane Society of Southern Arizona steps into the role this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -This week, the new interim CEO for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona stepped into the role after CEO Steve Farley’s termination and CPO Christain Gonzalez’s resignation earlier this month.

Beth Morrison said her 25 years of experience as a nonprofit CEO and over 40 years in the nonprofit sector have prepared her to take on this role. She also added that being from Tucson, she has ties with the organization that contributed to her saying yes to this position.

“As a member of the Tucson community, the Humane Society is important to me, it’s been important to my family, we’ve adopted several pets, we are donors and I know that it serves such an important role in the community,” said Morrison.

Back in July, former CEO Steve Farley approved the transfer of more than 300 animals from the San Diego Humane Society. They were then transferred and many adopted out by an unlicensed rescue in Maricopa County. The board said in a prior news conference that they have received some photos and documentation from this group but have not been able to verify if the animals in the pictures are the ones from the transfer.

Morrison said this was terrible to learn.

“My initial thoughts when I heard about what happened through the media coverage was how unfortunate because this is such a wonderful organization that serves such an important purpose in the community,” said Morrison.

During her time as interim CEO, she has two goals. The first is to continue working with staff to build a positive staff culture and, most importantly, rebuild the organization’s trust.

“We’re focused on doing a deep dive into policies, procedures and processes across the entire organization and making changes where we need to make changes,” said Morrison.

She said they are already rebuilding trust through their transparency with the investigation, and she plans to continue this.

“I think that continuing to do that, being transparent, communicating with all stakeholders and including stakeholders in decision making, I think will help us to continue to rebuild that trust,” said Morrison.

She believes HSSAZ has already started to build back the community support and that it will only continue.

“I think so many people just knew that the organization would rally, would correct itself, would fix what led to the situation to even occur and would move on and be strong and continue to serve the community,” said Morrison.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Both San Diego and HSSA have pledged their mutual support and collaboration in this continued investigation.

Stay with 13 News for the latest updates on this investigation.

