PCSD working crash at S Westover Avenue, W Vereda Azul

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash at S Westover Ave and W Vereda Azul on Friday, Oct. 27.

The PCSD said North and Southbound travel on Westover Avenue is closed between W Vereda Azul and W Vereda De Los Arboles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

