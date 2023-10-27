PCSD working crash at S Westover Avenue, W Vereda Azul

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a crash at S Westover Ave and W Vereda Azul on Friday, Oct. 27.

The PCSD said North and Southbound travel on Westover Avenue is closed between W Vereda Azul and W Vereda De Los Arboles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

