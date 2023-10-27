Sec. of Agriculture visits Tucson, lays out programs to help revitalize farming industry

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited the University of Arizona to share how the department is creating climate-focused solutions to help revitalize the farming industry.

One of the department’s main missions is to create a more equitable and accessible food system, whose weaknesses were highlighted during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, farms have been hit hard long before that.

Since 1981, Vilsack shared that over 430 thousand farms have been lost or shut down, and 141 million acres once used for farming now sit empty without any crops to feed people.

Last year proved to be the most profitable year for the farming industry, however, 89 percent of farmers reported losing money – most of those were small to mid-size farmers who sometimes rely on a second job for income.

“Fewer farmers means fewer children in school, which means consolidation schools,” started Sec. Vilsack.

“Fewer farmers means fewer customers in small businesses, which means fewer small businesses and now you only have a dollar store or Walmart. Fewer customers and fewer farmers means fewer patients at the hospitals, which means you don’t have a hospital but a clinic.”

To combat the loss of agricultural businesses across the states, Secretary Vilsack introduced several climate-friendly ways for farming families to get in extra income all through their existing farming operations.

Examples include using crop waste and residue to create sustainable airline fuel, which in turn will create 1 million jobs across the country. Another method is to increase fertilizer production here in the US and to find alternative fertilizing methods to decrease reliance on other countries’ supply.

In total, 141 projects are being funded by the Biden Administration to ramp up productivity in small and medium farming businesses.

“So instead of 1 or 3 ways, you now have eight possible ways. And family farms, small farmers and mid-size farmers can access this entire structure relatively easily,” Sec. Vilsack said.

The efforts don’t stop there.

Climate resiliency is another challenge the department, along with the City of Tucson, is taking head-on.

With grants supplying the city’s tree coverage and even hiring a chief resilience officer, the City of Tucson along with the USDA, vows to continue creating solutions to slow the impacts of climate change.

“These collaborations demonstrate a substantial investment and unwavering commitment to finding nature-based solutions to help mitigate the effects of climate change, while supporting the economic development of our region,” said Mayor Regina Romero.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.