TPD: Dog injured in shooting near 1st Avenue, Prince

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near Prince and 1st Avenue on Thursday night, Oct. 26.

The TPD says there are no injuries to any people, but a dog was injured during the incident.

Authorities say no suspects are in custody and details are limited.

Tucson Police says there is an active search at the moment.

