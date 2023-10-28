CCSO: Human smuggling suspect arrested near Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to a human smuggling case near Douglas.

CCSO said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an older model SUV on Highway 80 near Douglas.

Authorities said the vehicle failed to yield and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour approaching the city limits, at which time deputies discontinued the pursuit.

CCSO said another law enforcement agency continued following as the vehicle turned north onto 7th Street before the vehicle stopped and the occupants left the scene into a nearby field.

Multiple law enforcement units arrived on the scene and began searching for suspects as one male subject surrendered and another was located in an abandoned shipping yard. Two additional suspects were not located at the time, according to CCSO.

CCSO identified the driver of the vehicle as 21-year-old Jesus Eduardo Verdugo of Phoenix, who was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Human Smuggling and additional charges.

Authorities said the second subject was released to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

