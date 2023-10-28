Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

CCSO: Human smuggling suspect arrested near Douglas

Jesus Eduardo Verdugo
Jesus Eduardo Verdugo(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to a human smuggling case near Douglas.

CCSO said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an older model SUV on Highway 80 near Douglas.

Authorities said the vehicle failed to yield and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour approaching the city limits, at which time deputies discontinued the pursuit.

CCSO said another law enforcement agency continued following as the vehicle turned north onto 7th Street before the vehicle stopped and the occupants left the scene into a nearby field.

Multiple law enforcement units arrived on the scene and began searching for suspects as one male subject surrendered and another was located in an abandoned shipping yard. Two additional suspects were not located at the time, according to CCSO.

CCSO identified the driver of the vehicle as 21-year-old Jesus Eduardo Verdugo of Phoenix, who was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Human Smuggling and additional charges.

Authorities said the second subject was released to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CRIME FILES IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
Rashaun R Curley
Cochise County arrest human smuggling suspect outside Benson
Youth on Their Own’s new location opens the doors to help more house-insecure youth find hope
Youth on Their Own’s new location opens the doors to help more house-insecure youth find hope
Mariyah Lynn Bradford and Darryl Hakim Robinson
Suspects arrested following stabbing near 22nd, Alvernon