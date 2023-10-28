Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County arrest human smuggling suspect outside Benson

Rashaun R Curley
Rashaun R Curley(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to a human smuggling case outside Benson.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 truck on Highway 80 outside Benson at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. The vehicle failed to yield and was ultimately stopped at Highway 80 and Lee Street.

Upon making contact with the driver, 26-year-old US Citizen Rashaun R Curley of Glendale, it was determined that he was transporting five undocumented immigrants, according to CCSO.

Authorities said Curley was booked into the Cochise County Jail on smuggling charges and the immigrants were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
Jesus Eduardo Verdugo
CCSO: Human smuggling suspect arrested near Douglas
Youth on Their Own’s new location opens the doors to help more house-insecure youth find hope
Youth on Their Own’s new location opens the doors to help more house-insecure youth find hope