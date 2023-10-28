Cochise County arrest human smuggling suspect outside Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to a human smuggling case outside Benson.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 truck on Highway 80 outside Benson at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. The vehicle failed to yield and was ultimately stopped at Highway 80 and Lee Street.

Upon making contact with the driver, 26-year-old US Citizen Rashaun R Curley of Glendale, it was determined that he was transporting five undocumented immigrants, according to CCSO.

Authorities said Curley was booked into the Cochise County Jail on smuggling charges and the immigrants were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing.

