FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly above seasonal temps kick off weekend

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The high in Tucson is going to be 85 degrees today, just two degrees above the seasonal average. Low pressure will move into our area over the next couple of days, which means lower temperatures as well. Monday and Tuesday look to be the coolest days over the next week, with highs in the upper 70s. High pressure will return to our area near the end of next week, which will bring us into the low to mid 80s.

