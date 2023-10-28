PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says one of it’s K9′s was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.

It happened around 8 p.m. on October 27, near Ft. Lowell and Alvernon. Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Rincon District and from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit were looking for a man connected to an armed robbery.

He was seen entering a fenced yard, when K9 Kenzo was sent to find him. Deputies say Kenzo became unresponsive during the search, causing deputies to enter the yard and search the property. The suspect was then located and taken into custody without further incident.

Kenzo was found unresponsive, with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Two men were arrested. 35-year-old Slade Bartlett was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and killing/harming a work/service animal.

Man suspected of killing a K9 in Tucson. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

32-year-old Juan Tacho was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man arrested in connection to Tucson armed robbery (Pima County Sheriff's Office)

Both Tacho and Bartlett were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. This investigation is ongoing.

