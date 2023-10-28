State hands out letter grades for schools in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona State Board of Education has released the letter grades for all schools in the state.

The good news for southern Arizona, no Fs.

Tucson Unified, our largest district, had 85 schools receive grades. Out of those, 14 got an A while 10 received a D.

At Sunnyside Unified, one school out of 19 got an A. But only three received Ds.

The grades for all southern Arizona schools can be found below.

K-8 Schools

PIMA COUNTY

Academy Del Sol, Inc.

C - Academy Del Sol.

B - Academy Del Sol-Star Valley Academy.

Academy of Mathematics and Science South, Inc.

B - Academy of Math and Science Avondale, Academy of Math and Science Desert Sky, Academy of Math and Science Glendale, Academy of Math and Science South Mountain.

A -Academy of Math and Science Peoria Advanced, Academy of Mathematics and Science South, Academy of Math and Science, Academy of Math and Science Advanced Virtual.

Academy of Tucson, Inc.

B - Academy of Tucson Elementary, Academy of Tucson Middle.

Ajo Unified District

B - Ajo Elementary.

Altar Valley Elementary District

B - Altar Valley Middle.

D - Robles Elementary.

Amphitheater Unified District

A - Copper Creek Elementary, Lawrence W Cross Middle, Marion Donaldson Elementary, Painted Sky Elementary, Richard B Wilson Junior High, The Innovation Academy, Winifred Harelson Elementary

B - Coronado K-8 School, Helen Keeling Elementary, LM Prince, Lulu Walker, Mesa Verde Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary

C - Amphitheater Middle, E.C. Nash, La Cima Middle

D - Frances Owen Holaway Elementary

Aprender Tucsob

C - Southside Community School.

Arizona Community Development Corporation

B - La Paloma Academy (Lakeside).

C - La Paloma Academy, La Paloma Academy-South.

Baboquivari Unified School District

C - Baboquivari Middle.

D - Indian Oasis Intermediate Elementary.

BASIS Charter Schools

A - BASIS Oro Valley Primary, BASIS Tucson Primary.

Carden of Tucson, Inc.

A - Carden of Tucson.

Catalina Foothills Unified District

A - Canyon View Elementary, Esperero Canyon Middle, Manzanita, Orange Grove Middle, Sunrise Drive Elementary, Ventana Vista Elementary.

CITY Center for Collaborative Learning

A - Paulo Freire Freedom School-University.

B - Paulo Freire Freedom.

Continental Elementary District

B - Continental Elementary.

Daisy Education Corporation dba Sonoran Science Academy

A - Sonoran Science Academy East.

B - Sonoran Virtual Academy

Desert Sky Community School, Inc.

B - Desert Sky Community School.

Ed Ahead

C - Academy Adventures Midtown.

Educational Impact, Inc.

A - Adventure School.

Flowing Wells Unified District

A - Flowing Wells Junior High, J Robert Hendricks Elementary, Robert Richardson Elementary

B - Centennial Elementary, Douglas Elementary, Laguna Elementary

C - Homer Davis Elementary.

Great Expectations Academy

A - Great Expectations Academy.

Griffin Foundation, Inc.

B - Future Investment Middle.

D - Children Reaching for the Sky.

Hermosa Montessori Charter School

A - Hermosa Montessori Charter.

Highland Free School

A - Highland Free School.

Khalsa Family Services

A - Khalsa School.

Legacy Traditional School

A - Legacy Traditional-Northwest Tucson.

Leman Academy of Excellence, Inc.

A - Leman Academy of Excellence, Leman Academy of Excellence-East Mesa, Leman Academy of Excellence-Oro Valley.

B - Leman Academy of Excellence-Central Tucson, Leman Academy of Excellence-East Tucson, Leman Academy of Excellence-Sierra Vista.

D - Leman Virtual Academy.

Marana Unified District

A - Coyote Trail Elementary, Degrazia Elementary, Dove Mountain K-8, Ironwood Elementary, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary.

B - Butterfield Element, Gladden Farms, Marjorie W Estes Elementary, Picture Rocks Elementary, Quail Run Elementary, Twin Peaks Elementary

C - Marana Middle.

Math and Science Success Academy, Inc.

A - Math and Science Success Academy.

Montessori Schoolhouse of Tucson, Inc.

B - Montessori Schoolhouse.

Sahuarita Unified District

A - Anza Trail, Copper View Elementary, Wrightson Ridge K-8.

B - Sahuarita Intermediate, Sopori Elementary

C - Sahuarita Middle.

Satori, Inc.

A - Satori Charter.

Science Technology Engineering and Math Arizona

C - Da Vinci Tree Academy.

Sunnyside Unified District

A - Elvira Elementary.

B - Esperanza Elementary, Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School, Liberty Elementary, Los Amigos Elementary, Los Ninos Elementary, Mission Manor Elementary, Rivera Elementary.

C - Apollo Middle, Billy Lane Lauffer Middle, Craycroft Elementary, Drexel Elementary, Sierra 2-8

D - Challenger Middle, Santa Clara Elementary, Summit View Elementary.

Tanque Verde Unified District

A - Agua Caliente, Emily Gray Junior, Tanque Verde Elementary.

The Charter Foundation, Inc.

A - Amerischools Academy-North.

B - AmeriSchools Academy-Yuma.

C - AmeriSchools Academy-Camelback, AmeriSchools Academy-Country Club.

Tucson Country Day School, Inc.

B - Tucson Country Day.

Tucson Unified District

A - Annie Kellond Elementary, Bonillas Elementary, Carrillo Intermediate, Fruchthendler Elementary, Gale Elementary, Henry Hank Oyama, Ida Flood Dodge Traditional Middle, Lineweaver Elementary, Miles-Exploratory Learning Center, Sam Hughes Elementary, Soleng Tom Elementary, Wakefield Middle.

B - Alice Vail Middle, Anna Henry Elementary, Blenman Elementary, Borman K-8 School, Borton Primary, CE Rose Elementary, Collier Elementary, Davis Bilingual, Drachman Primary, Ford Elementary, Gridley Middle, Howell Peter Elementary, Hudlow Elementary, John B Wright Elementary, Laura N. Banks Elementary, Maldonado Amelia Elementary, Mansfeld Middle, Marshall Elementary, Mission View Elementary, Ochoa Elementary, Roberts Naylor, Robins Elementary, Tolson Elementary, Utterback Middle, Van Buskirk Elementary, Vesey Elementary, W Arthur Sewel Elementary, WV Whitmore Elementary, Wheeler Elementary.

C - Anna Lawrence Intermediate, Bloom Elementary, Cragin Elementary, Davidson Elementary, Dietz K-8, Doolen Middle, Dunham Elementary, Frances J Warren Elementary, Harold Steele Elementary, Holladay Intermediate, John E White Elementary, Lynn Urquides, Magee Middle, Manzo Elementary, McCorkle PK-8, Miller Elementary, Morgan Maxwell, Myers-Ganoung Elementary, Robison Elementary, Roskruge Bilingual, Safford K-8, Tully Elementary, Valencia Middle.

D - Booth-Fickett, Cavett Elementary, Hollinger K-8, Irene Erickson Elementary, Pistor Middle, Pueblo Gardens Elementary, Raul Grijalva Elementary, Secrist Middle.

Vail Unified District

A - Acacia Elementary, Civano Community K-8, Copper Ridge Elementary, Corona Foothills Middle, Cottonwood Elementary, Desert Sky Middle, Desert Willow Elementary, Esmond Station, Mesquite Elementary, Ocotillo Ridge Elementary, Old Vail Middle, Rincon Vista Middle, Senita Valley Elementary, Sycamore Elementary.

B - Vail Blended Learning.

COCHISE COUNTY

Benson USD

A - Benson Middle, Benson Primary.

B - Lowell School.

C - Bowie Elementary, Greenway Primary.

Center for Academic Success

A - Center for Academic Success #3, Center for Academic Success #5.

C - Center for Academic Success.

Cochise County Elementary District

B - Cochise Elementary.

Double Adobe Elementary District

B - Double Adobe Elementary.

Douglas Unified District

A - Clawson School

B - Faras Elementary, Paul H Huber Junior High, Ray Borane Middle, Stevenson Elementary.

C - Joe Carlson Elementary, Sarah Marley.

D - Elfrida Elementary.

Fort Huachuca Accommodation District

A - Colonel Smith Middle, General Myer Elementary.

McNeal Elementary District

C - McNeal Elementary.

Naco Elementary District

C - Naco Elementary.

Palominas Elementary School District

B - Coronado Elementary.

C - Palominas Elementary.

Pearce Elementary District

A - Pomerene Elementary.

Sierra Vista Unified District

A - Bella Vista Elementary, Huachuca Mountain Elementary, Village Meadows Elementary.

B - Carmichael Elementary, Joyce Clark Middle, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary, Town & Country Elementary.

St. David Unified District

B - St. David Elementary

Tombstone Unified District

B - Walter J Meyer.

C - Huachuca City.

Willcox Unified District

C - Willcox Elementary, Willcox Middle.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Kaizen Education Foundation

C - Colegio Petite Arizona.

Mexicayotl Academy, Inc.

A - Mexicayotl Charter.

Nogales Unified District

A - Francisco Vasquez De Coronado Elementary, Robert Bracker Elementary

B - Challenger Elementary, Desert Shadows Middle, Lincoln Elementary, Wade Carpenter Middle

C - AJ Mitchell Elementary, Mary L Welty Elementary

Patagonia Elementary District

A - Patagonia Elementary.

Santa Cruz Elementary District

A - Little Red Schoolhouse.

Santa Cruz Valley Opportunities in Education, Inc.

C - Montessori De Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz Valley Unified District

A - Elgin Elementary.

B - Calabasas School, Coatimundi Middle School, Mountain View School, San Cayetano Elementary,

High Schools

PIMA COUNTY

Academy of Tucson, Inc.

B - Academy of Tucson High.

Ajo Unified District

C - Ajo High.

Amphitheater Unified District

A - Canyon Del Oro High.

B - Ironwood Ridge High.

C - Amphitheater High.

Baboquivari Unified School District

C - Baboquivari High.

Blue Adobe Project

B - Sky Islands.

Catalina Foothills Unified District

B - Catalina Foothills High.

CITY Center for Collaborative Learning

B - City High.

Flowing Wells Unified District

A -- Flowing Wells High.

Marana Unified District

B - Marana High, Mountain View High.

Sahuarita Unified District

A - Sahuarita High.

C - Walden Grove High.

Sunnyside Unified District

B - Sunnyside High

C - Desert View High.

Tanque Verde Unified District

A -Tanque Verde.

Tucson Unified District

A - University High.

B - Innovation Tech, Pubelo High, Rincon High, Sabino High, Tucson High,

C - Cholla High, Sahuaro High, Santa Rita High.

D - Catalina High, Palo Verde High.

Vail Unified District

A - Andrada Polytechnic, Cienega High, Empire High, Mica Mountain High.

COCHISE COUNTY

Benson Unified School District

B - Benson High.

C - Bisbee High.

Douglas Unified District

B - Douglas High.

Sierra Vista Unified District

B - Buena High.

St. David Unified District

B - St. David High.

Tombstone Unified District

C - Tombstone High.

Valley Union High School District

B - Valley Union High.

Willcox Unified District

B - Willcox High.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Nogales Unified District

BG - Nogales High.

Patagonia Union High School District

A - Patagonia Union High.

Santa Cruz Valley Unified District

C - Rio Rico High.

Alternative Schools

PIMA COUNTY

American Charter Schools Foundation

A - Alta Vista High.

Baboquivari Unified School District

D - Alternative High.

Canyon Rose Academy, Inc.

A - Canyon Rose Academy-East.

B - Canyon Rose Academy.

Compass High School, Inc.

B - Compass High.

CPLC Community Schools

A - Envision High.

B - Toltecali High.

Desert Rose Academy, Inc.

B - Desert Rose Academy.

Eastpointe High School, Inc.

B - Eastpointe High.

Flowing Wells Unified District

A - Sentinel Peak High.

Ha’san Educational Services

B - Ha’san Preparatory & Leadership.

Himmel Park Edge School, Inc.

B - Edge High-Himmel Park.

Kaizen Education Foundation

B - Skyview High.

Marana Unified District

B - MCAT High.

B - Mountain Rose Academy, Inc.

Nosotros, Inc.

A - Nosotros Academy.

Pima County Accommodation School District

B - Pima County Schools Superintendent’s Diploma Program.

Pima Prevention Partnership dba Pima Partnership School

B - Pima Partnership School.

Pima Rose Academy, Inc.

B - Pima Rose Academy.

Pima County

B - Pima Vocational High.

Pima Prevention Partnership

B - Arizona Collegiate High.

Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc.

B - Arizona Insight Academy, Celestino Fernandez Learning Center, Cesar Chavez Learning Center, Jose Yepez Learning Center, Raul H. Castro Learning Center.

C - Alice S. Paul Learning Center, Colin L. Powell Learning Center.

Southern Arizona Community Academy, Inc.

B - Southern Arizona Community Academy.

Southgate Academy, Inc.

B - Southgate Academy.

Sunnyside Unified District

C - STAR Academic High.

Tucson Preparatory School

F - Tucson Preparatory.

Tucson Unified District

A - Project More High.

B - Teenage Parent Program.

Tucson Youth Development

C - ACE Charter High.

Vail Unified District

A - Pantano High.

COCHISE COUNTY

Benson Unified School District

A - Benson Digital Learning Center.

Center for Academic Success, Inc.

A - Center for Academic Success #1, Center for Academic Success #2.

Cochise County Accommodation School District

B - New Crossroads Academy.

Safford Unified District

A - Mt Graham High.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Nogales Unified District

B - Person High.

