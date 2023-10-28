TPD hosts trunk or treat event, a safe alternative to going out Halloween Night

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - To kick off Halloween Weekend, the Tucson Police Department hosted a trunk-or-treat for community members. The event offers families a safer alternative to celebrate the spooky season.

This is the fifth year that TPD has hosted trunk-or-treat for families to enjoy.

Decking out their patrol cars, the event gives a more controlled and supervised environment than your average neighborhood on Halloween night.

“We make sure that whatever area the kids are in is blocked off so there is no vehicle traffic, so kids can wander around and feel free and feel safe,” said Sgt. Sean Travers.

“Everyone here vendor-wise has also been checked, so we don’t have to worry about being off for the parents, so we’re really here to feel safe and have a good time.”

Despite its fun reputation, Halloween does have a scary side too. Pedestrians are 50 percent more likely to die on Halloween, and 18 percent of people who die from a car crash are children.

To keep kids and adults safe and off the streets, more events like trunk or treat serve as a replacement for the more traditional trick or treating we see on the 31st.

“I think it’s just a great way to bring everyone together, and enforces safety that a lot of people feel can be missing in certain elements,” said Melody Aubrecht, a participant at the event.

“Everyone connected together brings that sense of festivity and that safety aspect as well. Especially in today’s world, as a parent you want your kid protected and safe and there’s no better way than this.”

And since Halloween falls on Tuesday this year, the event allows visitors who are busy with work or school during the week to have some safe fun on a Friday Night.

“We do it on a Friday night, so that families can come out here and not worry about getting up the next morning,” said Sgt. Travers. “It’s after hours 5, so the parents that do work can absolutely come in the evening and we still give them a safe environment to do their trick or treating.”

Folks still planning on heading out on Halloween night are reminded to wear something visible at night. Wearing a glowstick or flashlight are some other methods to use.

Officers also remind trick-or-treaters to always look both ways before crossing the street.

