Union deal at Raytheon continues momentum for workers on strike coast to coast

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Unions have made a comeback in the past few years. According to a study at Cornell University, there have been 312 union strikes in 2023 involving nearly a half million workers, nearly ten times the total two years ago.

At the latest, the machinists and aerospace workers at Raytheon, IAM Local 933, agreed on a new contract after four weeks of talks.

“Increased wages by 11% across the board, we’re talking about $7,300 in lump sum payments through collective bargaining,” said Rick Vargas, the business representative for the union. “So I feel it was successful.”

Improved working conditions, better health care and retirement packages were also part of the deal.

“The union feels every worker out there deserves a fair share of the profits these corporations are making,” Vargas said. “And there’s record profits.”

But it’s not the Raytheon deal. When the teamsters struck Asarco nearly four years ago, it was very bad timing because unions did not have the support they have now. The union members did not get much in terms of pay and other benefits, but they are back at the bargaining table again with a renewed sense of optimism, as many unions are. “Unions are not looked at as a greedy organization anymore,” Vargas said. “We’re just out there to get the fair share for the average worker.”

Vargas says many of the younger workers at Raytheon are joining unions because they see the value of collective bargaining.

That can be seen in the United Auto Workers deal with Ford Motor Company after a 41-day strike.

The 45,000 worker members voted overwhelmingly for the contract.

“For them to give us 25% and then the cola on top of it. I mean, I’m just ecstatic,” said union member Keith Jurgelewicz. “I can’t believe it, to be honest.”

There are still some hiccups for unions, though. The actor’s strike has passed the 100-day mark with no indication they are near the end and the writers settled but not until their 11,000 members were on strike for five months.

The common theme among the strikes is that the companies are making record profits and they should share that among the workers.

Vargas does not believe this is a short-term phenomenon but that it will be around for a while.

“I think this is going to carry on into the future,” he said. “You have government officials that are now supporting unions, as you can see with President Biden.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.