Week 10 of high school football in southern Arizona

Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week ten.

Friday, Oct. 27

Salpointe Catholic 21, Saguaro 14

Marana 42, Casa Grande 9

Desert View at Cienega

Maricopa21, Ironwood Ridge 14

Flowing Wells 42, Nogales 0

Buena 15, Sunnyside14

Tucson High 36, Mountain View 26

Amphi 47, Sahuarita 0

Canyon del Oro 42, Sahuaro 0

Empire 21, Rio Rico 14

Mica Mountain 21, Walden Grove 7

Douglas 50, Rincon 7

Catalina Foothills 14, Pueblo 13

Sabino 34, Mohave 29

Pusch Ridge 19, Safford14

Tanque Verde 24, Benson 6

Camp Verde 72, Bisbee 16

Willcox 52, Catalina 14

Tombstone 40, Palo Verde 7

