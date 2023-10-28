Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Week 10 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week ten.

Friday, Oct. 27

Salpointe Catholic 21, Saguaro 14

Marana 42, Casa Grande 9

Desert View at Cienega

Maricopa21, Ironwood Ridge 14

Flowing Wells 42, Nogales 0

Buena 15, Sunnyside14

Tucson High 36, Mountain View 26

Amphi 47, Sahuarita 0

Canyon del Oro 42, Sahuaro 0

Empire 21, Rio Rico 14

Mica Mountain 21, Walden Grove 7

Douglas 50, Rincon 7

Catalina Foothills 14, Pueblo 13

Sabino 34, Mohave 29

Pusch Ridge 19, Safford14

Tanque Verde 24, Benson 6

Camp Verde 72, Bisbee 16

Willcox 52, Catalina 14

Tombstone 40, Palo Verde 7

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone

Latest News

Week 10 of high school football in southern Arizona
13 Sports Overtime: Week 10 ( Friday, Oct. 27) of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 9 of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 9 of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 9 of high school football in southern Arizona
13 Sports Overtime: Week 9(Friday, Oct. 20) of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona