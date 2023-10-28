Week 10 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week ten.
Friday, Oct. 27
Salpointe Catholic 21, Saguaro 14
Marana 42, Casa Grande 9
Desert View at Cienega
Maricopa21, Ironwood Ridge 14
Flowing Wells 42, Nogales 0
Buena 15, Sunnyside14
Tucson High 36, Mountain View 26
Amphi 47, Sahuarita 0
Canyon del Oro 42, Sahuaro 0
Empire 21, Rio Rico 14
Mica Mountain 21, Walden Grove 7
Douglas 50, Rincon 7
Catalina Foothills 14, Pueblo 13
Sabino 34, Mohave 29
Pusch Ridge 19, Safford14
Tanque Verde 24, Benson 6
Camp Verde 72, Bisbee 16
Willcox 52, Catalina 14
Tombstone 40, Palo Verde 7
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.