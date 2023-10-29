Advertise
D-backs’ Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

The switch-hitting outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks was hitless his first four at-bats Saturday night before lining a two-out single to center off Texas Rangers reliever Martín Pérez.

Marte already had the MLB record for the longest hitting streak to start a postseason career at 17 games. The Game 2 hit sent him past Derek Jerek and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston's Manny Ramirez for the longest overall streak.

Jeter's run came in 1998-99, while Bauer's was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte got his chance with the bases loaded in the eighth after consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera and No. 9 hitter Geraldo Perdomo.

Hitting leadoff after being in the No. 2 spot for Game 1, Marte sent a changeup from Pérez on the ground up the middle. The hit was part of a three-run eighth to give the Diamondbacks a 7-1 lead. Arizona went on to win 9-1.

After the single, Marte was hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this postseason.

Rangers slugger Adolis García had two steaks end on an 0-for-3 night with a walk. The Cuban All-Star had homered in five consecutive postseason games and driven in a run in seven straight.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Corey Ragsdale after...
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, hands his helmet to first base coach Corey Ragsdale after flying out to end the fourth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

