FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps close out weekend and kick off work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Over the next couple days, we’ll see temperatures slightly cooler than the seasonal average of 82 degrees. In Tucson, the high will be 79 degrees. We’ll remain cooler over the next few days, thanks to some low pressure, which will also bring increased wind. High pressure will return by the middle of the week, which will bring temperatures back up to the mid to high 80s.

